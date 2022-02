POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search for a missing Pottsville woman has ended in tragedy.

According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, Tatyana Johnson has been found dead.

Johnson left her home on February 17 and her vehicle was found on February 22 at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary property.

Police say there is no evidence of criminal activity, and the investigation continues.