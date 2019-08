CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the City of Carbondale Police Department, a 69-year-old man has been missing since Sunday, August 4, 2019.

According to police, Gerald Hughes, 69, walked away from 24 Mitchell Avenue which is in the Belmont Street and Linda Lane area of Carbondale.

If anyone sees Hughes or knows his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police at 570-267-0098 or the Lackawanna County Communication Center 570-342-9111.