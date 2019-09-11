Missing Person Investigation Turns Into Homicide Investigation

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking news in the investigation into the disappearance of 60-year-old Bill Morse of Luzerne County.

State police confirm Morse’s disappearance is now a homicide investigation. A state police public information officer told Eyewitness News “it is no longer considered a missing person. It is a criminal homicide investigation.”

Federal, state and local law enforcement have been searching his property all day long. Morse was last seen at his home in June 2018. The I-Team was pushed back from the property as investigators did not want us to see or show anything that might jeopardize the investigation.

It looked like a scene from a television police drama, but this is the real deal. FBI agents, state troopers and Sugarloaf Township police were there as well as the state police mobile crime lab, tracking dogs, and cadaver dogs.

Investigators paid a lot of attention to an area near the garage. They were seen digging through dirt in what appears to be a burn pile. Morse was last seen on June 11, 2018. He has not been seen or heard from since. In recent days, his family and friends, at the urging of state police, made a public appeal to help locate him.

On Tuesday, police reported that Morse’s photos were posted on an online dating website. Investigators say they will be at Morse’s home all day, overnight, and tomorrow. The search warrant, which contains information as to what the police are looking for has been sealed to the public. Andy Sanko and others who live in this area say they just want the truth to come out.

“It’s sort of scary, you know?” Sanko said.

Morse lived at the house with his ex-wife. The I-Team reached out to her for comment on the search but has not yet heard back from her.