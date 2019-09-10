Missing man’s photos used on dating website

(WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a strange twist in the disappearance of 60-year-old Bill Morse from Luzerne County.

His photo has shown up on a dating website. Morse vanished without a trace in June 2018. This comes just one day after Morse’s family and friends made a plea to the public for help in finding him. Investigators now are trying to figure out who is behind this social media posting.

State police say photos of Bill Monroe were posted on a dating website between May and August of this year. A woman from the Hazleton area contacted troopers saying she had contact with the profile and recognized Morse as the missing person from Sugarloaf Township.

Morse was last seen at his home on Hollow Road on the afternoon of June 11, 2018. Those photos were accompanied by the screen name Stubby. Detectives say they are publicly available on the Bill Morse Missing Facebook page.

This comes just one day after Morse’s good friend Jeff Bonacci held a news conference at the urging of the state police to bring attention to the case. Morse’s brother Bob and sister Bets also talked exclusively with Eyewitness News about his disappearance. On Tuesday, Bob Morse reacted to the web posting.

“I thought it was a farce. I didn’t like it. Knew my brother wouldn’t post an ad on a dating website and if he did, he certainly wouldn’t use those pictures I would think,” Bob Morse said.

Morse said his brother was not a social media person.

“I knew that wasn’t Bill’s style. He was far from a Facebook or tech-savvy guy and really wasn’t into social media,” Morse said.

This comes after more than a year of searching for Morse which included tracking dogs searching his Sugarloaf Township property, where nothing was found, and police seizing his Chevy Suburban which was in a garage for repairs.

Police are not saying what, if anything, was found on the vehicle, but Bob Morse is talking about the person who would use his brother’s photo on social media.

“It’s a little disappointing. Obviously we are struggling with the fact that we can’t find out where Bill is. For somebody to post something like that really is in poor taste in my opinion,” Morse said.

State police are also asking any female who had contact with the dating site account named Stubby or any other dating site profile using any other screen name with Bill Morse’s photos to give them a call.

Troopers are not saying if they believe that Morse had anything to do with this social media posting, but sources close to the investigation tell the I-Team that it is highly unlikely that Bill Morse was involved in this.

Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Morse’s whereabouts.