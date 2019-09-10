UPDATE: Missing woman, Heather Chvotzkin, found safe

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE CO. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Update :10:45 am — A missing Shavertown woman has been found safe.

Eyewitness News has learned that 44-year-old Heather Chvotzkin has been found safe in her Luzerne County neighborhood. Authorities say Chvotzkin was spotted by a motorist walking about a mile from her Jackson Township home around 10 am.

Police are with Chvotzkin at this time as she is being checked out at the hospital. We are told she is in good condition.

—————————————————————————————————————–

The Jackson Township Police Department is asking for help to find Heather Chvotzkin. She was last seen on Monday at 2:45 pm hours in the area of Chase Manor Shavertown in Jackson Township

She is a 44-year-old white female 5’3″tall, and 195 lbs. Chvotzkin has short blonde hair and has blue eyes. According to the police, she was wearing a gray fleece jacket, and either green or red sweat pants.

Crews were searching the area of Chase Manor Monday night for Heather.

Anyone who has contact with Heather Chvotzkin is asked to contact the Jackson Township Police or call 911.