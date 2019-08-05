Missing: Ebony Armstead and daughter, Princess Nova Jennings

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Reading Police Department, Berks County are searching for a mother and her three-week-old infant daughter.

Police need the public’s help in locating Princess Nova Jennings, 3 weeks old and her mother, Ebony Armstead, 32-year-old.

Ebony is described as a Black Female described as 5″09″, 300 Lbs., Short black hair, Brown eyes. Ebony is wearing Black Denim Jeans and a pink top.

Princess Nova Jennings is a Black Female, 6lbs, 7oz’s., Brown Short Hair, Brown Eyes.

Armstead is operating a 2013 Gray/Silver Kia Sorrento bearing PA registration: JVL7066.

Armstead and Jennings were last seen in the area of the 400 Block of Walnut St., Reading City, Berks County, PA. At 9:00 AM on 08/03/19. Police believe these persons may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Jennings and Armstead is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.