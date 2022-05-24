UPDATE — According to PSP, George Titus has been located and is safe. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory is canceled.

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for George Titus of Bristol Township, in Bucks County.

Troopers say Titus is described as an 81-year-old, caucasian male, around 6’5″ tall, with grey/balding hair and blue eyes.

PSP says he was last seen in the Philadelphia area on Tuesday, May 24, around 1:00 p.m., driving a 2005 silver Toyota Corolla, displaying the Pennsylvania Registration JZT-7959.

According to law enforcement, this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and also may be confused.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of George Titus is asked to contact police by calling 911 or Bristol Township Police at 215-785-4040.