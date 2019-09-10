Miss Pennsylvania helps bring joy to patients at children’s hospital

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local celebrity paid a special visit to some children. Miss Pennsylvania 2019 stopped by Janet Weis Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

For some patients at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, getting to meet Tiffany Seitz Tuesday was like meeting a real-life princess. She stopped in patients’ rooms to give them some hope and to encourage them to keep up the good fight.

“This is probably like my favorite part of the job is getting to visit so many different people through so many different stories so I love it,” Seitz said.

Just crowned three months ago, Seitz, also known as Miss Pennsylvania 2019, took some time away from her busy schedule to pop in at Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

“It’s actually really cool. Usually, when I’m in the hospital I see lots of dogs but now seeing a famous person is cool,” patient Katelyn Herman said.

She stopped by patients’ rooms to visit and meet their families, offering up words of hope and sharing some wisdom.

“It was amazing,” Hope Mickels said.

Even letting some little ones feel like Miss America for the day.

She let me wear her crown and we were playing dress-up for a little bit,” Mickels said.

For Tiffany, spending time in hospitals is something that she’s very familiar with. When she was born, she tested cocaine positive and was addicted at birth.

“The doctors that were handling my case at the time had given me a two-week life expectancy and if I lived beyond two weeks it was basically not looking good for me. They said that I would more than likely not make it to my first birthday. If I did make it past my first birthday, I would probably have some sort of mental disease or bodily deformities, lots of things wrong,” Seitz said.

To everyone’s surprise, “I’ve proven that wrong and that’s why I’m here and I’m so grateful for every moment,” Seitz said.

It’s why she has a passion for these miracle kids and urges them to continue to dream big.

“I want to be a princess when I get older. I want to go to England and be a princess there and see the castle and everything,” Herman said.

Tiffany is advancing to the Miss America 2020 pageant where she will be representing the commonwealth on December 18. In her role as Miss Pennsylvania, Tiffany serves as the Goodwill Ambassador for all five Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the state.