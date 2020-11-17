Misericordia University to switch to remote learning

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases both on campus and nationwide, Misericordia University announced it will be transitioning to remote learning beginning Tuesday.

According to an email from President Dr. Kathleen Owens sent to students Monday, November 16th, all courses will be taught in a virtual/remote format starting November 17th. Courses that require in-person instruction, such as labs and clinical experiences, will be held in person with appropriate precautions in place.

Owens says switching now allows students to return home. Residence halls will remain open until November 25th at 9 a.m. for any student who needs to stay on-campus.

All in-person co-curricular activities and athletics were suspended as of Friday, November 13th and will remain suspended until further notice.