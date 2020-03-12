Misericordia University to go to online learning

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus, Misericordia University will begin online and remote instructional learning.

The decision will go into effect on March 18th due to coronavirus. Face to face instruction will stop by 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15th. Online instruction for students will continue through the Easter break.

In-person classroom instruction is tentatively scheduled to resume on Tuesday, April 14th. Students can begin to return to campus on Sunday, April 13.

Students living in on-campus housing must move out of their dorms by 4 p.m. on March 15th.

Those who cannot return home or are involved in clinical instruction are asked to contact the Dean of Students Office to request permission to remain on campus.

Campus events will be postponed or cancelled until April 14th or after.