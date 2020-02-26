Simulating difficulty of seeking asylum

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Millions of people worldwide have fled their homes because of war, political instability and other severe hardships.

But finding a new home in another country is far more difficult than you may realize. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller takes us to a college simulation held Wednesday that drives home that point.

Imagine fleeing violence or famine with a dream of safe harbor in the U.S. and nothing more than $50 in your pocket. Dozens of Misericordia University students experienced that in an asylum seeker simulation activity.

The exercise led students from Central America to Mexico by boarding an imaginary train and facing danger of being attacked by a gang robber or the risk of being denied entry by border patrol.

Some try to enter illegally by paying a migrant smuggler called a coyote who might sell them into slavery or prostitution.

Daisy Seibert of Tunkhannock assumed the role of an 11-year-old Honduran boy whose father was murdered and was seeking asylum. Border patrol agents allowed her to plead her case before a judge who ordered her character deported.

Even though it was just a simulation, Ms. Seibert says it made her feel nervous. When asked why she said, “Because I didn’t want to be sent back to the place I’d be hurt.”





Misericordia University students participate in a simulation meant to educate them about life as a Central American asylum seeker.

The experience hit close to home for Misericordia freshman Tyson Marshall. The student from Silver Spring, Maryland has friends whose parents entered the country illegally and feared deportation.

“I saw the real fear in their eyes like if they were on a roller coaster,” Marshall said.

As a final step in the exercise, students were encouraged to write down a single word or a feeling that they gained by going through the simulation. Misericordia Univerisity’s Campus Ministry coordinated the event.

Director of Campus Ministry Christine Somers said, “I’m not sure they (students) are always aware about what’s going on globally or if they’re paying attention to the news and what’s going on especially with the immigration issues.”

Misericordia student Elizabeth Wooster of traveled last spring with campus ministry to Texas. The Flanders, New Jersey woman interacted with asylum-seeking families. Comparing experiences she said, “The simulation did a really good job of showcasing all the difficult steps, all the challenges, all the violence.” It’s something that may be hard to relate to in the land of the free.

The group Human Rights Watch released a report this month. It found since 2013, more than 200 people deported from the U.S. to El Salvador were later killed or seriously abused.