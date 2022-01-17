Misericordia University celebrates life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Misericordia University is celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a week’s worth of events at the university.

Two of the pillars of Misericordia University (MU) are service and hospitality and Eyewitness News spoke with Kas Williams, the Associate Vice President for Mission and Institutional Diversity, on Monday, about the MLK events going on this week at MU.

The events encourage students and the community to help others and starting Monday, they have a campus pantry food drive, going on all week. It’s a way students and the community can do for others.

Tuesday there will be a virtual keynote speaker and there are other events throughout the week for students.

