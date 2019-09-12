Misericordia University 9/11 Constant Flag Carry Ceremony

(WBRE/WYOU) — Misericordia University held its 9/11 Constant Flag Carry ceremony on Wednesday to remember the victims of 9/11. Tom Botzman, President of Misericordia University says students came up with the idea for the ceremony.

“Number of our students have thought that they need to have a way to remember what happened on 9/11 and to keep it in the memory and also to honor those who gave their lives that day and those in the service in the country,” Botzman said. “This gives us a chance to remember and reflect and always think about those who gave their lives afterward, those who gave their lives without being willing participants that day, in one of the greatest tragedies that happened in our country.”

Students, staff, and faculty carried the flag around the Dallas campus in groups during 15-minute intervals, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After their allocated time, they handed the flag off to the next group at the amphitheater in the center of campus. They also carried around a bag containing the names of the people who lost their lives that day.

“Each little slip gives a little blurb of who they were, what their story is. And it’s also a way so that as you’re walking, you can reflect on who you’re honoring and why you’re doing this,” Kylie Hibbett, a senior at Misericordia University, said.

Hibbett helped to coordinate the ceremony. She says it’s a way for the Misericordia community to show their support.

“Obviously a lot of people were touched by 9/11 and this is a way for them maybe if they did lose a loved one or they can’t be home to be with their family, this is another way to show them that as Misericordia we are thinking of them and also just to show our community that we’re thinking of them as well,” she said.

“It just means a lot because I’m from New York so it hits really close to home. I know people who have, you know not made it back, and also just a bunch of my family members work in the city like today. Everybody’s there. So it’s just a really heavy day for me,” said senior Gabrielle Padilla.

The date also hits home for Hibbett. Her father was one of the many first responders who went to the scene after the twin towers fell.

“Yeah, he was there for 10 days. We weren’t allowed to know where he was or anything like that for his own safety,” Hibbett said. “Now I reflect on it and I realize what sacrifice he made and how much it means to everyone else.”