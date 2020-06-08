Minneapolis plans to disband police force

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA (WBRE/WYOU) — Minneapolis’ city council plans to disband the police department.

In news around the nation, city council members made the announcement Sunday at a rally. The city council members say they plan to invest in community-led safety initiatives instead of the police department.

The announcement comes after various entities decided to end or limit their relationship with the police department following the death of George Floyd. The Minneapolis mayor said he will work toward deep structural reform to address systemic racism in police culture.