Will Go From 18 to 21 Next Summer

(WBRE/WYOU) — It looks like the age to purchase tobacco products in Pennsylvania is going up.

The state legislature overwhelmingly passed a bill this week that will raise the minimum age to 21. The measure also expands the definition of tobacco products to include vaping materials.

A compromise in the bill will keep the minimum age at 18 for persons serving in the military who wish to buy tobacco products. Governor Wolf is expected to sign the bill.

It will take effect next July 1st.