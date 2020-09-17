Mini casino accused of operating illegally

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former U.S. Attorney and congressman is on a mission to take down establishments with illegal gaming machines throughout the state.

One of his latest targets is a mini casino in Minersville. Just from looking at the window of the convenience store, Spin City in Minersville, you can see it’s a place where you can play keno and the lottery.

“This illegal place across the street. This place here has illegal slot machines,” Tom Marino, former U.S. Attorney, Congressman/PA Skill VP of Government Affairs Pace-O-Matic, said.

Thursday afternoon Marino stood across the street of the convenience store demanding it be shut down. Marino says a legal team has done a thorough investigation and can prove his accusations are true.

“It’s interesting that this place is licensed as a lottery retailer. Lottery typically like us is meant to provide an additional revenue source for a business not be the sole source of the revenue for the business. That’s what makes this a little unique,” Mike Barley, director of public relations and government affairs for Pace-O-Matic, said.

Marino, who is also the vice president of Pennsylvania Skill, which is made up of legal skill game operators, travels all over the state, compiling cases against businesses like Spin City.

Spin City’s business hours are from noon to midnight. Eyewitness News stopped in about 10 minutes before a 2 p.m. press conference asking to speak to an owner. They said that the owner wasn’t available and minutes after that they closed.

Marino is asking government officials to write new legislation to stop business from doing this. He is working with Pace-O-Matic, a company that creates legal skill games because they want to see these types of games in establishments instead.

“Not only are we creating jobs, paying taxes, but we’re cleaning up a shady business that we are asking to be legitimized,” Marino said.