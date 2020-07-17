Minersville prepares for first special needs playground

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One local community is gearing up to have its first special needs playground.

The non-profit Dustin’s Playground just signed the lease for the land and showed us images of what the playground will look like once complete.

It will be located at the Minersville Area Lions Club pavilion. The playground is named after Amy Freed’s 9-year-old son who has autism. The land will have have everything from zip-lining to a see-saw accessible to kids whether or not they have any disabilities.

“All the kids with special needs, they sit at home because they don’t have anything to do. They have nowhere to go—so this will bring all the kids together as an all-inclusive playground,” said Freed.

“When you think about it, they are probably the forgotten ones. And this is definitely going to be something they can all come and enjoy,” said Robert Mahalchick, borough manager of Minersville.

The non-profit is now working on getting grants and raising money to fund the playground. Originally, Freed only planned to have a swing and bench that would be accessible to her son, but now the plans have grown into an entire playground.