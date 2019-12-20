Mindfulness Week helps students at East Stroudsburg High School South

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re in the midst of the holiday season, one of the most stressful times of the year.

Exercise has proven to reduce stress for people. Students are getting out of the classroom to learn some stress relievers. Calm sounds. Relax the brain. That’s what East Stroudsburg High School South students are trying to learn.

“It’s actually something you want to practice to clear your head, actually, so meditation is something I want to look forward to,” junior Lena Gillick said.

This week is Mindfulness Week at the school. It’s a five-day stretch getting hundreds of students out of the classroom and into a much calmer setting.

“Space for students to come decompress. We’re going to do some hard work. Do some different types of breathing that have been researched-based to improve test scores. We’re going to have a nice meditation. We’re going to move a little into the body,” Amy Lee McMahon of Shanti Studios said.

McMahon says with January right around the corner, it’s the most stressful time of year, highest for suicides. She works with two school districts in Monroe County to provide relief through yoga exercises.

“What’s so beautiful about having this practice, about having this time in space with self to really feel into the emotions and feel the community,” McMahon said.

Students are able to leave the gymnasium with what they learned and go home and really practice on how to be realized.

“So Mindfulness Week was a way of saying, let’s give kids tools to deal with their stress that are healthy and that they can use for the rest of their lives,” teacher Trish Tiernan said.

Tiernan says students receive a lot of information day in and day out, which causes stress.

“They’re constantly on, there is no shutting off. There is no tuning out,” Tiernan said.

“It’s good to take a moment and just relax, sit down, and just take a break,” Gillick said.

Thursday’s Mindfulness Week theme is called Thoughtful Thursday. Friday’s theme is called Fulfilling Friday.