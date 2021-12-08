Milton students and parents react to false shooting threat

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, December 7th, the Milton Area School District had a shooting threat. Students and parents were alerted Tuesday evening of the online threat and were told they’d be learning remotely.

Milton Area School District put out an update on Wednesday saying that it was a false threat and students can return to in-person on Thursday the 9th.

Just this week, other districts including Stroudsburg Area School District and Blue Mountain School District have also received online shooting threats.

Parents of students are outraged but relieved the threat for Milton was false. According to Safe2Say, a website and app that can be used to anonymously identify online threats, says 80 percent of school shooters told someone of their violent plans.

