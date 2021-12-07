Milton Area School District to be virtual Wednesday after threat

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Milton Area School District will have virtual learning Wednesday for all its students.

According to the Milton Area School District website, district officials received a call Tuesday evening about an active shooter threat against the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, all schools in the district will be virtual Wednesday, December 8th so an investigation can be conducted. Anyone with questions, concerns, or information about the threat should call the Milton Police Department.

There will be no curbside meal services Wednesday.