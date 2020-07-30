Millville man charged after alleged online conversations

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Millville man has been charged after allegedly engaging in a sexually explicit conversation online with someone who he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Kingston Municipal Police Department Facebook page, Nathanial Laubach, 26, was charged with two counts unlawful contact with a minor (Felony 1), three counts unlawful contact with a minor (Felony 2), one count criminal use of a communication facility (Felony 3), and one count of unlawful contact with a minor (Felony 3).

Bail was set at $100,000 with the following conditions:

• No contact with minors

• Do not possess any personal device that permits internet access

• Do not access social media sites

• No unsupervised computer access whatsoever

• Do not go to any places or locations frequented by minors

Laubach failed to post bail and is in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.