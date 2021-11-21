Millville home and business catches fire

MILLVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Millville home and business, on Old Greenwood Road, caught fire early Sunday morning displacing three people and their pets.

According to homeowner and business owner Robert Billhime, their dog woke him and his girlfriend up before 5 a.m. The two of them and a child were able to get out of the house in time.

Billhime tells Eyewitness News that their two dogs survived, but their cat is still unaccounted for.

Billhime runs Greenwood’s Goods, a home goods store, out of the home. He believes the fire started in the shop.

Red Cross is assisting the three residents who have been displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.