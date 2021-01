EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Milford man is locked up accused of selling drugs in Pike County.

State police say they busted 28-year-old Brian McKnight Wednesday. It happened during the execution of a search warrant on Miriam Lane in Dingman Township.

Police say they found heroin, drug paraphernalia and money during the search.

McKnight is facing multiple felony drug charges and his bail was denied.