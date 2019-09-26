Milestone Day at Misericordia University

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A milestone marked on the campus of Misericordia University Wednesday. A beam signing!

Faculty, staff, students and alumni gathered to sign the last steel beam being put into place on the new wing of the Frank M. And Dorothea Henry Science Center. Once completed, the $45 million, the center will be the largest academic building on campus.

University President Tom Botzman told us the labs will help energize the students and staff. He added that the University helps educate many in the healthcare field in NEPA.

Marjorie Marquart, a Misericordia University Trustee told us, “So although it is named after my mother and father it encompasses so many more people who donated and worked towards it. It is a community of many people.”

This is a big week on the campus. This week marks the 95th anniversary of Misericordia opening its doors as an institution of higher learning.