WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Milan man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for producing child pornography.

According to a release from the Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, 27-year-old Dyllan Rose was sentenced to 29 years in prison, followed by 10 years’ supervised release. Police say he sexually abused a five-year-old boy and sent the images of the abuse over the internet.

The case was investigated by the FBI and PSP.