Middle school students constructing butterfly safe haven in Schuylkill County

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pine Grove Middle School students in the after-school program, Achieve, are building a monarch waystation.

“I feel like I’m a part of helping butterflies and bees polinate,” 6th-grader Hannah Brase said.

Students like Brase plant native plants outside the Pine Grove Area Elementary School playground, creating a monarch waystation to attract monarch butterflies. It not only beautifies the school grounds but “This is going to be a living lab here, so the elementary and middle schools throughout the years will be able to come out here, study the life cycle of monarchs and other pollinators,” Leah Zerbe, Nature Director, Potter’s Farm, said.

A project years in the making for Pine Grove Middle School students in the after-school program, Achieve. Students did research on the butterflies and much more.

“Some of them are very pretty and the ways that they camouflage that way they don’t get eaten and just their life cycle in general is pretty cool,” Brase said.

And they had to convince the district to get on board before they could dig their hands into the dirt.

“Not only a skill that they learn in their classrooms at school, but now they’re learning and applying it to a real life situation,” Samantha Kemmerling, 8th-grade teacher and Achieve teacher said.

“It’s something that they are going to share with their whole community almost like they are going to keep polinating the information out to Pine Grove and beyond,” Zerbe said.

Empowering students, the community and the entire ecosystem.