Middle School Student Arrested

(WBRE/WYOU) — Another middle school student has been arrested, accused of making a threat against a Luzerne County school district Wednesday morning.

Kingston Police say another threatening message was written on a wall at Wyoming Valley West Middle School on Chester Street in Kingston. A juvenile who attends the school was taken into custody after police conducted an investigation and determined the threat wasn’t credible.

This is the third arrest in two weeks of students accused of making threats against the school. Also, a similar arrest was made of a student at West Side Career and Technology Center after a threat was made there Wednesday.

Kingston Police say they have zero tolerance for these threats and will prosecute any individual involved in making them.