Mid-way Food Festival returns to Jessup

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local carnival is underway, getting a jump start on the Memorial Day Weekend.

The Jessup Hose Company Number Two and Ambulance Association is holding its Mid-way Food Festival Plus.

This is the second year the event has to be scaled down due to the pandemic, but you can still enjoy rides, games, basket raffles and of course some great food like the hose company’s porketta-haluski-and pizza frita.

The event is following CDC guidelines and runs through Sunday. The association plans to have a larger event this September.