Mid Valley students prepare for hybrid learning schedule

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With many more students heading back to class. Some districts doing completely online while others are following hybrid plans



Early Tuesday Morning, Mid Valley Students like Braden Calvey headed back into the classroom.

“It’s a lot of change, the last few months so going back to this I don’t really know how they’re going to handle it. All the kids, temperature checks stuff like that. So I’m just trying to keep an open mind.”

Mid Valley school district implemented a hybrid learning model for its students.

Two days a week students will be in the classroom. The other three days they will learn remotely.

Through zoom school board meetings, parents like Karen Doyle and students were able to get an idea of how the classrooms will look.

“I think what they look like from what i’ve seen on the zoom meetings- and i’m sure all the districts are the same- they are all doing as much as they can to prepare to keep the kids socially distanced but also give them much needed education in an in person setting.”

Some parents like Katie Panetti, decided to keep their kids learning online entirely just to be cautious.

“I feel it’s the safest option with the un-known and everything contradicting itself so we’re just keeping them home for the first quarter until we see how it goes.”

When students are home learning, they still have rules they must follow.

“They don’t want to be on camera they don’t want everyone else to see them. But the district wants the kids to be sitting in chairs they want them to be dressed not in pajamas not sitting on their bed,” said Doyle.

Regardless of the changes, students are excited to get one step closer to normal.

“I don’t have the discipline or the patience to do complete online. So I’m excited to go back. To be able to see teachers and do things more,” said Calvey.