Mid Valley man found deceased on Lackawanna County golf course

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was found deceased on a golf course in Lackawanna County Friday afternoon.

According to an email from Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, the 71-year-old Mid Valley man was found deceased Friday at the Pine Hills Golf Club. He was found while a line of storms was coming through the Taylor area.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine if the man may have been struck by lightning while golfing.

The Taylor Police Department is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos