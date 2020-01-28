Microbrewery Coming to Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pottsville is taking another step towards revitalization after local business owners announced another business coming to the area.

For most people when you think of Pottsville two things come to mind: beer and the coal region. Well, the former YMCA building is going to bring the two together along with the community.

Established in 1926, the former YWCA of Pottsville was a staple in the community.

“Everybody has some sort of connection to it. Every single person we talk to remembers going to gymnastics here or their grandmother used to be a part of the YWCA,” Abby Weaver, founder of Black Rock Brewing Company said.

The organization took ownership of it in 1952 but then passed it along to the Schuykill YMCA, Pottsville in 2011. After years of abandonment, the founders of Pressed Coffee and Books are giving it a new life.

“We’re excited for the story piece of it to continue as black rock becomes a part of the community too,” Abby Weaver said.

Black Rock Brewing Company will be half a microbrewery with a pop-up wine bar on the other half. Keeping things local to Pennsylvania businesses, the winery section will feature Harrisburg’s Spring Gate Vineyard’s. Black Rock will serve food, have outdoor seating and can be used as an event space, making Pottsville more of a place to live work and play.

“It has to be better than it is and it all starts with a coffee shop, and it starts with a Brewery and it starts with activities in the downtown area,” Bobby Weaver, founder of Black Rock Brewing Company said.

The couple opened Pressed just over a year ago, but it’s been a hit for people in the community like Barton and Lana Dewing, who live between two residencies in Minersville and New York.

“We need something like this, we’ve asked for something like this,” Barton Dewing said.

“As soon as something new and something good is appearing here it is bound for success,” Lana Dewing said.

Now hearing the news about Black Rock Brewery, the Dewings are excited about what the business owners have in store.

“The area has so much potential which just needs to be recognized and elevated,” Lana Dewing said.

The owners of Pressed Coffee and Books expect Black Rock Brewing Company up and running before the end of the year.