Michigan man steals $775 in coins from Union County bank, arrested in Ohio

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Michigan man is facing two sets of burglary charges in Pennsylvania after police say he kidnapped his own daughter and robbed a bank in Union County.

According to PSP Milton, Amos Mushatt of Lansing, Michigan violated a custody agreement and kidnapped his 12-year-old daughter. He later stole a van and used it to enter Blaise Alexander Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Lewisburg.

He then stole the keys to a Ford Bronco and drove to a First National Bank where he broke in and stole $775.01 in coins. According to police, Mushatt’s daughter actively participated in the events.

Mushatt was arrested in Ohio and his daughter was safely returned to a family member. Mushatt remains in prison in Ohio pending extradition. He faces one set of charges for burglary and crimes at the dealership and another set of charges for burglary and crimes at the bank.