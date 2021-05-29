Meyers High School students celebrate prom in person

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a celebration of a different kind in Plains Township.

Seniors of Meyers High School attended prom Saturday night under a tent on the ground of Solomon-Plains Junior High School. With much of the year being entirely online, they say they’re happy to have the chance to celebrate together in person.

“I was a little mad at first just because it was outside of the normal, but now I’m actually enjoying it, it was really nice, it was well set up, and I’m really happy to have it,” senior Bailey Smallcomb said.

“For a while it seemed like there wasn’t going to be one, but now that there is I feel like it really is a privilege and I’m really glad to be here,” senior Nicholas Wiley said.

“It’s kinda like the light at the end of the tunnel. I mean, we’ve been going through all this crazy stuff for the past year and a half so just to be able to be here it’s honestly pretty great,” senior Patrick Franckiewicz said.

“When you’re in there, you kind of forget that it’s a tent, right, so I’m honestly amazed and I’m really happy that we’re even having a prom,” senior Tio Marello said.

This is also the last prom for Meyers High School as Wilkes-Barre consolidates its three high schools into one.