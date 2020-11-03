Meuser, Wegman facing off in 9th Congressional District race

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Several key congressional races are being decided by voters, including Pennsylvania’s 12th and 9th Congressional Districts.

A busy day here in Schuylkill County.

We spoke with both Rep. Meuser (R) and Dr. Wegman (D) about the race today, here’s what they had to say.

“We’ve got a lot of enthusiasm, I think that the voter turnout for Republicans is going to be extraordinary,” said Meuser.

“What I’m really happy about is the fact that everybody wants to vote, OK everybody wants to vote,” said Wegman.

Republican incumbent US Rep. Dan Meuser is up against Democratic candidate Dr. Gary Wegman. Both candidates are out canvassing their district to snag any last possible votes.

Meuser is looking to seal his second term.

“We want them to know that we are about getting things done in the interest of the people and I really believe that Biden and much of the Democrat plan is about big government, over-regulation, over-tax. If we want to have a great economy moving forward, if we want to have a strong military, if we want all the things that make America great we got to be voting Republican,” said Meuser.

Dr. Wegman, a dentist for 37 years, is looking to bring his unique experiences to Washington.

“I think the one takeaway, Julie, is everybody on all sides of the political spectrum are tired of the gridlock in Washington D.C. I want to see real solutions, we want to see people working together,” said Wegman.

He continued, “I am a fifth generation farmer. I understand our agriculture industry. Small farmers are not represented in Washington right now and we need to get a representative there who knows our issues.”

The polls close at 8 p.m. Remember, if you’re in line at 8 p.m., you have the right to vote tonight.

For more information on where to vote, visit our voting location guide.