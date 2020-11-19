Mercado, Reyes sentenced for murder of Wilkes-Barre man

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Reynaldo Mercado and Louisa Reyes were sentenced in Luzerne County court Thursday in connection to the 2018 Wilkes-Barre murder of 58-year-old Fred Boote.

Mercado was given a life sentence without parole for a first degree murder charge. Reyes was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison, she is eligible for parole after serving 40 years.

Witnesses and family of Boote spoke at the sentencing Thursday. The family says they suffer from PTSD. Some members spoke directly to Mercado and Reyes, telling them how their childhood has turned into part of a horror film.

Boote’s youngest daughter, during the hearing, recalled finding out about her fathers murder while attending college. She is the owner of Boote’s dog and says how the dog has nightmares every night. The family called Reyes a psychopath, explaining how she knew where Boote lived, targeted him and brought Mercado to the home and was the one who got a knife. The family asked for a maximum sentence for Reyes.

Reyes spoke to the family at the sentencing telling them, there aren’t any apologies she can offer, she said she saw how she ruined a community. She claimed she did something disgusting and no amount of apologies can make up for it.

Mercado also apologized to the family saying he will pay for this for the rest of his life.

A jury found the two guilty on Wednesday. They took two hours to convict him on numerous charges, including homicide, arson, robbery, abuse of a corpse and several more.