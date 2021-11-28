Menorah lit in downtown Wilkes-Barre as Hanukkah begins

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was another sign of the season Sunday night in Wilkes-Barre.

It’s the first night of Hanukkah and Eyewitness News captured the lighting of the Menorah in Public Square downtown. Hanukkah is celebrated by the Hebrew calendar, not the Gregorian calendar, which is why the dates change each year.

This year Hanukkah is earlier than usual. The Jewish religion celebrates lighting the Menorah each of the eight nights of the holiday in a tradition that goes back thousands of years.