Memories of Pocono Manor Resort and Spa Survive Fire

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The scene of one of the most difficult fire fights northeastern and central Pennsylvania has experienced in some time continued to smolder Saturday night, more than 40 hours after it started.

Firefighters worked for a second straight day at what’s left of Pocono Manor Resort and Spa. Very little remains of the historic inn which opened in 1902. Because the resort is so expansive, firefighters are expected to douse hot spots for several days. Meanwhile, many feel a personal sense of loss for the site that helped create so many memories.

“When I saw it, I just cried instantaneously,” Diana Mikulak said.

Mikulak stood in disbelief with her husband Joseph, looking at their wedding venue from six years ago, now burned to the ground.

“I’m sad right now. It’s tough,” Joseph Mikulak said.

The Mikulaks frequented Pocono Manor Resort and Spa well before they held their Lion King-themed wedding there and the memories don’t end there.

“We chose a place that we wanted to come back to every year or multiple times a year to reminisce in that feeling of what that wedding day felt like,” Diana Mikulak said.

Seeing the aftermath of the fire turned the nightmare into a reality for the couple and all those who have cherished memories at the historic resort.

“Seeing all the flames, the smoke and, I mean, at first I didn’t believe it. And then once I came here and looked at it, it was tragic. It was really like watching a family member die,” neighbor Craig Hackman said.

Pocono Manor was scheduled to close at the end of this month for a massive, two-year renovation project.

“The place was old and it was smelly. You know, it needed a lot of renovations but to see it go this way is kind of hard,” Joseph Mikulak said.

Even though it’s a devastating sight for those who visited the inn often and those who lived nearby, some are saying that this is just an opportunity for a new beginning. One that builds on the historic manor that opened 117 years ago.

“I hope that they keep the old charm, and it has still that old feel,” Diana Mikulak said.

A couple of facts about the fire: Firefighters in Monroe County received fire support help from seven surrounding counties as well as from Delaware and New Jersey.

While we know the fire started in the kitchen, a state police fire marshal is trying to pinpoint a cause. Finally, the owner will hold a news conference Sunday afternoon on site to respond to the fire and discuss the resort’s future.