Memorial March takes place in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Protests continue across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Locally, Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg is having a Memorial March. The atmosphere is loud, proud, and united. Marching along side from Danbury Park in East Stroudsburg, across the bridge, up Main Street, and to the steps on the Monroe County Courthouse.

People from all walks of life, race, creed and religion were there. Even elected officials and officers were marching in support of unity Monday.

The demonstration continued without violence or looting, like we’ve seen in some places, and we will continue to bring you the latest in this peaceful protest through the day.