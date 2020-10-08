Memorial held for late West Pittston restaurant owner

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A restaurant owner in Luzerne County was being remembered Wednesday night as a local hero.

Joe Agolino was the owner of Agolino’s Restaurant in West Pittston. He died on Monday at the age of 75. Wednesday night, more than 50 people attended a candlelight vigil to remember Agolino.

The event was closed to family, close friends, and co-workers. Agolino is remembered as a believer of his community, working to rebuild West Pittston after the 2011 floods that devastated the town.

The restaurant is closed all week as they mourn his death.