Memorial Day parade held despite pandemic

McADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Memorial Day tradition in Schuylkill County rolled on despite the pandemic.

McAdoo VFW Post 6708 and McAdoo Fire Company teamed up Monday to hold the borough’s annual parade. Fire engines and vehicles representing other first responders and civic groups made their way along Kennedy Drive and other surrounding roads.

Because of COVID restrictions, no bands or marchers participated and visitors to the event were encouraged to socially distance and take necessary safety precautions. Most Memorial Day parades throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania were canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

“I was surprised that they actually had a parade. I didn’t think they were even going to have one so that’s why I came out, too. I wanted to show my support for what they’re doing,” parade goer Jerry Notaro of Kelayres said.

The parade included a three-volley gun salute and the playing of Taps in front of the McAdoo Veterans Memorial in Schuylkill County.