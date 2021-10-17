Memorial benefit for former officer’s family held in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A benefit for the family of a local former police officer who lost his brave battle with cancer was held Sunday in Luzerne County.

The Agent Scott Ravert Memorial Benefit was held Sunday afternoon in Hanover Township. Scott Ravert served the commonwealth for 19 years before he passed last month.

The benefit included live music, food as well as raffles. Ravert’s wife, Colleen was touched by the support from the community that has been impacted by her late husband.

“I am grateful and a little overwhelmed at how many people showed up. It gives me great comfort to know that my husband was so influential and so kind to so many people that they cared enough about us to come to this event,” Colleen Ravert said.

All proceeds benefit Ravert’s wife and his two daughters.