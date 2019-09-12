Memorandum of Understanding approved by South Williamsport Borough Council

(WBRE/WYOU) — A new stormwater agreement in Lycoming County is beginning to take shape.

South Williamsport Borough Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority and Duboistown. The goal is to support growing demands of stormwater regulations.

Both boroughs are subject to an MS4 requirement. It begins a series of programs to reduce the discharge of pollutants from the storm sewer system to protect water quality. It’s the beginning of a joint partnership for a stormwater management program that will cover both boroughs.

“Well, it’s certainly going to be a challenge for folks that are subject to the MS4 requirements within Lycoming County. These two boroughs are ahead of the other MS4 permittees so we’re sort of leading the way in developing a program that I’m sure other people in Lycoming County are looking to,” Christine Weigle, executive director of the Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority, said.

Officials say they are already working on Phase 2 of the initiative.