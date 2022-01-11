Memoirs of Betrayal and Humiliation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For years, she was a popular public figure on the local news airwaves.

And she did part of it while enduring one of the most difficult times in her personal life.

Marisa Burke has written a book about her horrific experience while in the spotlight. And Eyewitness News anchor Candice Kelly recently sat down with her to talk about the challenges she faced when her life was unexpectedly upended.

For decades Marisa Burke anchored the evening news at WNEP in Scranton. Being in a television studio and on camera is a familiar place for her. It’s also a place where she struggled with a lot of personal pain. Anguish, that’s spelled out in her new memoir “Just Checking Scores.”

“I wanted this to be totally honest, with all the readers who might pick up this book. Because it is my story, my memoir, and it should be a true story,” Burke said.

Her book details a portion in her life of betrayal, and public humiliation at the hands of her former husband Mark Kandel. He was once a respected educator and Scranton school director. A man she loved, with whom she shares two daughters. A man who she says lived a double life.

“I had the nearly perfect life. The six-figure salary, the beautiful home, the great kids. They never got in trouble. A wonderful husband, perfect father,” Burke said.

The trouble started in 2008 when Kandel was arrested after hosting a party at their home while she was out of town. Authorities accused him of providing alcohol to a 17-year-old. At the time, Burke supported her husband, believing the accusations were false.

“I thought at the time it was a prosecutorial witch hunt. Only because we were a pretty high-profile couple in NEPA,” Burke said.

Kandel served 90 days of house arrest. And as a result he lost everything, including his job and educational titles. Yet Marisa stayed by his side.

“At that time it was just a blur for me and at that time I was also throwing my total support behind him because I loved him and defended him,” Burke said.

She never doubted his word. But that changed in 2012 when it happened again. But this time it was much worse. Eyewitness News was there when Kandel was accused of sending thousands of sexually suggestive messages to teenaged boys.

Her home was raided by police and her electronics seized. Eventually, he admitted his guilt. A judge sentenced him to 14.5 years in federal prison for online enticement.

” He led a double life. He led a secret life. He was a con man,” Burke said.

His actions left deep scars on Marisa’s personal reputation. Even though she says she had nothing to do with his actions, the torment of having to experience such public embarrassment while anchoring a newscast, that’s reporting the crimes of her husband, was excruciating for her.

“It was like a punch in the gut. Every time i had to get through that. It was a horrible feeling. It was a horrible time. “

Marisa says she got through that horrible time with the support of her close family and friends and her employer, who she thought would let her go, multiple times. The experience also opened her eyes as to what was really going on around her and under the roof of her own home.

“They were right, from the very beginning, their suspicions were right on the money,” Burke said.

Even though her life was upended and forever changed, Marisa says her memoir is not a book of revenge. She wants it to be a story that empowers others.

“I don’t celebrate the story at all. It’s dark, it’s disturbing, and totally unflattering to me. But I celebrate the courage and bravery it took to put everything out there and to tell a story that I think needed to be told in hopes of helping others,” Burke said.

There is a lot more to Marisa’s story. And many people may be wondering how she didn’t know or didn’t recognize the signs of what was really going on.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 11, she addresses that. Hear what she has to say in part two of our interview at 11 p.m.