Meghan Markle beginning own clothing line

(WBRE/WYOU) — Women in the workplace can be just as fashionable as the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle is launching her own clothing line to benefit charity. The duchess made the announcement in the upcoming September edition of British Vogue.

She is partnering with fashion brand Jigsaw, designer Misha Nonoo, and department stores Marks and Spencer and John Lewis to develop a line of women’s workwear.

Proceeds from sales will benefit Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women who are entering the workforce. For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity.

The collection is expected to be released later this year.