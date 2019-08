(WBRE/WYOU) — There is new information regarding the controversial decision by the state to close the White Haven Center.

A meeting will be held on Monday, August 19 for the families who have loved ones at the center. That meeting is set for 1 p.m. at the Keystone Gymnasium.

Eyewitness News was first to tell you about the closing of the center which provides services and is home to 112 individuals who have physical and intellectual challenges.