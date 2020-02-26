Meeting of the mayors held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Cooperation and communication. That’s the mission behind a rare meeting Wednesday in Luzerne County.

The mayors of five communities in our region met face to face to discuss issues and problems facing all of their communities.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown set the wheels in motion for this meeting when he took office in January. The goal is to work together to solve common problems.

The folks sitting around the table in the office of Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown rarely see each other in person, let alone all at one time in the same place. There is Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat, Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo, Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

There was no set agenda or script. It was all about sharing stories, problems, and possible solutions to those problems.



“To learn from Mayor Mike Lombardo who has been in Pittston so many years. I’m new in Scranton, I’ve never done this and to be able to pick his brain and understand how he tackled issues in the past is very tremendous,” said Cognetti.



“It’s great to get together and feel that their problems of other cities we also have we’re not alone. Get together, fight the problems together,” said Cusat.

Collectively, they represent about 200,000 people in two counties. While the size of their communities may differ, they are dealing with similar issues that have no respect for boundaries.



Lombardo says “The idea that we’re all in this together, we share similar problems, we share similar successes. I think we all bring different experiences here that will allow us to move forward.”

“The biggest issue I find, and we all agree, is the blight that each city has. Together I think we’re going to come up with some great ideas to help each other’s city out,” said Coughlin.

Brown says the two-hour meeting made each mayor realize that while the names of their communities may be different, the challenges are the same.



“Naturally pensions are key issues. I think any city has a pension situation. Finances. And we heard before blighted properties, blighted properties. We can work together to address those things,” said Brown.

The mayors will meet every two months. The next mayor’s summit will be April 13th in Pittston.