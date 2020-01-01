Meet the first babies of 2020

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As billions of people celebrated the new year, some celebrated new babies entering the world.

One of them being Braleigh Bickel, born to Kasandra and Jason at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. What a way to bring in the new year, let alone the new decade. Kasandra says this was a surprise she wasn’t expecting, but a blessing nonetheless.

“It’s amazing. I never expected to be here, to be honest,” Kasandra said.

And just like that, Braleigh Rayne Bickle was born into the world and welcomed with open arms. The adorable eight-pound bundle of joy came in at 3:34 a.m.

“My due date was January 7th, so when they told me they wanted to take me a week early and at the doctor’s office, I jokingly said to her so I’m going to have a New Year’s baby and she was like actually yes you’re going to go in on the 31st to be induced and I was like oh I was just joking and here we are,” Kasandra said.

Braleigh was a surprise. Her parents say they weren’t expecting to have another little one after their youngest daughter, seven-year-old Brianne. Braleigh joins five other siblings.

“It’s something I never, never expected. I mean she’s the last one so I guess if you’re going to go out, go out with a bang,” Jason said.

“I expected her to look like Brianne because I thought they would look similar being that they have the same parents, but she has her own look,” Catalina Drogalis, Braleigh’s 14-year-old sister, said.

Catalina says she now has a lot of responsibility when it comes to looking after her.

“Amazing. I honestly didn’t expect it to happen again,” Catalina said.

Ringing in the new year with a new baby. It’s a special day for Braleigh, but her parents already knew she was special before she was born. That’s why they named her Braleigh, which means bright star shining on a cloudy day.

“We wanted to pick something that wasn’t too common, but wasn’t out there and then we saw what it meant and we were like well that’s what it’s got to be,” Jason said.

“It’s a beautiful surprise,” Kasandra said.

Kasandra says she can’t wait for what’s next and she’s excited to introduce Braleigh to the rest of the family.

And at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, another one of the first babies in our area was born in the new year. Meet little Noah Johnson.

He was born at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday morning. He’s 19 and a half inches long and tips the scales at five pounds, 11 ounces. This is his proud mother Lana Johnson’s second child.

Noah has a big sister, two-year-old Sayora. The growing family lives in Edwardsville.