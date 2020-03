LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Luzerne County formed a COVID-19 Crisis Management Team to seek solutions during the coronavirus crisis. The team consists of more than just county officials and emergency responders. Community members are also part of the team serving on sub-committees including Human Services, Non-Profits and Education.

Members plan on participating in a conference call this week to begin their duties.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6:00.