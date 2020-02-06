Medicinal Matters

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Legalized marijuana is growing in popularity.

33 states have made the drug legal in one way or another. But what are your legal rights when it comes to marijuana use in the state of Pennsylvania?

Right now there are 17 states that do not allow medical or recreational marijuana. Here in the commonwealth, medical marijuana is legal. But, if you travel to a state and legally use the drug recreationally, you could face legal consequences back home.

In 2012, Colorado and Washington were the first states to legalize recreational marijuana. Since, nine others have followed suit.

Among state legislators, medical use of the drug has been more favorable. 22 states, including Pennsylvania, allow marijuana to be used medically.

“It wreaks havoc on prosecutors and everyday citizens because no one knows what they are allowed to do and not allowed to do,” says Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell.

Powell spoke to us about the legal issues users can face here in the commonwealth. A person with an issued medical marijuana card can still be at risk of a DUI, even if you haven’t used the drug in days. The same applies for recreational users in other states who return to/visit Pennsylvania.

“Any level of THC, active or inactive, in your system, you could be found guilty of impaired driving or DUI driving. You don’t actually have to show the impairment,” Powell said.

THC is the chemical inside the drug that makes the user feel high. It can stay in a person’s body for days or weeks after last use according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We try to exercise discretion and use our best judgement but the law is very unforgiving for the average because you do not need to be impaired,” Powell said.

Then, there are other issues. For example, your employer finding out about medical marijuana usage.

“It’s still illegal in Pennsylvania unless you are a legal user under the Medical Marijuana Act,” says Scott Schermerhorn, Esq., Law Offices of Scott Schermerhorn.

Schermerhorn specializes in employment law. He says Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law protects workers who test positive from an issued drug test from their employer.

“An employer is restricted from retaliating or discriminating against you as a registered user,” said Schermerhorn.

A case came down in Lackawanna County court in November where an employer fired one of its registered medical marijuana employees for failing a drug screening. The judge ruled it wrongful termination.

“The Medical Marijuana act was enacted in 2016. So, we’re going on close to four years now. And we’re just starting to see some of the cases that are coming to life,” Schermerhorn said.

Powell says federal law has not caught up with marijuana reform at the state level.

“The legislators have put the cart before the horse. So, we have a federal law that defines marijuana as a scheduled one controlled substance. It’s against the law,” Powell said.

If your employer drug tests you, lets say two and half weeks after returning from Colorado, and that’s where you smoked last, there is no law protecting you from being wrongfully terminated if you do not have a medical marijuana card.