Medicare enrollment: avoiding a costly mistake

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We all want healthcare coverage we can count on.

When it comes to finding the right Medicare coverage, the process can be confusing if not overwhelming. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller checks out what you need to know to avoid making a costly mistake during Medicare open enrollment.

“This is a brand new plan for 2020,” a licensed Medicare counselor told 69-year-old Mark Walters.

The retired Kingston man has been doing some shopping lately for a new Medicare plan.

“The things that I personally was looking for were included in it and it was to my benefit,” Mr. Walters said.

Mr. Walters sat down for a free session with Geisinger Health Plan Medicare Licensed Counselor Dan Schultz from Geisinger 65 Forward in Kingston not only looking to cut down on co-pays but also to reduce the cost of a $159 a month prescribed medication.

“That was really a hardship and coming here I don’t have to pay anything,” Mr. Walters said.

Mr. Walters chose a Medicare Advantage plan through Geisinger which provides him more than basic Medicare coverage. Mr. Schultz said, “A lot of people are price conscious so we certainly have to make sure that program and the co-pays work out for every single unique situation.”

Saving money is always important but just don’t focus on plan prices. It’s important to balance affordability with coverage to make sure you’re getting the health services in that plan that you need.

It’s why reviewing existing coverage is critical. For example, medication currently covered under a particular plan’s Medicare Part D might not be covered in the new year.

Geisinger Health Plan Medicare Sales Manager Crystal Kominski said, “They might find out when they go to the pharmacy to renew their prescription that they have a surprise and it’s not a pleasant one.”

Seniors could also see their Medicare coverage plans change which physicians and medical facilities remain in-network.

Ms. Kominski said, “It’s important for them to sit down and look at their options and to talk to a Medicare advisor who can guide them through their choices.”

And avoid a mistake you can’t afford. While seniors are Medicare-eligible at 65, Ms. Kowalski recommends exploring options at least six months before then even if you’ll continue receiving healthcare through your employer.

Medicare open enrollment ends December 7th.